Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Odisha today, March 5. Addressing a gathering in Odisha's Jajpur, the Indian Prime Minister said, "You people coming here in such large numbers shows the mood of the East." PM Narendra Modi further said that Odisha's resolution is very clear today. "This resolution is Abki Baar 400 Paar," he said. Odisha: PM Modi Unveils Development Projects Worth over Rs 19,600 Crore at Chandikhole.

Odisha’s Resolution Is Very Clear

#WATCH | Jajpur, Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "You people coming here in such large numbers shows the mood of the East. Odisha's resolution is very clear today. This resolution is 'Abki Baar 400 Paar'..." pic.twitter.com/FbeQLrEnrw — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)