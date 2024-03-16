Bengaluru, March 16: The Karnataka government on Friday handed over the Pocso case against former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa to the special wing of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). According to sources, the victim was sent for a medical test and her statement will be recorded shortly. The mother of a minor girl had filed a case of sexual harassment against Yediyurappa in Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru. BS Yediyurappa Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minor Rape Survivor at His Residence, Booked Under POCSO Act by Bengaluru Police

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that he learned that the complainant is mentally unstable, adding "the case will be handled sensitively". Yediyurappa has said he is ready to face the law. The senior BJP leader also said he wouldn't say that the development is politically motivated "at this stage". BS Yediyurappa, Booked Under POCSO Act, Reacts to Sex Assault Charges, Says 'Can't Say There Is Political Motive Behind This'

Meanwhile, former Karnataka law minister and BJP leader, J.C. Madhuswamy said: "When a Pocso case is lodged, it is left to the discretion of the police to make the arrest or not make the arrest of the accused. It is not compulsory to arrest. There will be a possibility of taking the accused into custody fearing destruction of evidence."

