Bengaluru, March 15: BS Yediyurappa, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka and a senior leader of the BJP, has been accused of sexual assault under a provision of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The case was lodged by the Sadashivanagar police in Bengaluru, following a complaint from the mother of a 17-year-old girl.

A report in The News Minute indicates that the alleged incident occurred on February 2, when the mother and her daughter visited Yediyurappa for help regarding a sexual assault case as the victim was a rape survivor. The mother claims that the BJP leader assaulted her minor daughter sexually in a room. BS Yediyurappa Gets Z Category: MHA Accords Z Category CRPF Security Cover to BJP Leader and Former Chief Minister of Karnataka.

In response to these allegations, the police have filed a case against the former Chief Minister under section 8 of the POCSO Act (pertaining to sexual assault) and section 354 A (related to sexual harassment). Karnataka BJP Infighting Intensifies After Senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal Accuses BS Yediyurappa of Blackmailing Party High Command.

As of the present moment, Yediyurappa has not made any public comments about the accusations.

Meanwhile, KS Eshwarappa, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka and former Deputy Chief Minister, expressed strong criticism of former state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday. He held Yediyurappa responsible for his son, KE Kantesh, not receiving a BJP ticket from Haveri to run in the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Eshwarappa announced that he will convene a meeting with his supporters in Shivamogga on March 15 to determine the next steps. Notably, Eshwarappa has been open about his dissatisfaction and has hinted at a possible revolt.

