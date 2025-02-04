Guwahati, January 4: The Guwahati Police arrested two local men and a 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman for allegedly producing pornographic content at a hotel in the city on Monday. The arrests were made by the Dispur Police, marking a significant step in addressing such offences. The authorities have stated that the investigation is ongoing, and more details will be shared as the case progresses.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shafikul and Jahangir, both residents of Assam, along with Meen Akhtar, a 22-year-old woman from Bangladesh. All three are currently in police custody as the investigation continues. According to police reports, the trio had booked rooms at a hotel in Guwahati’s Super Market area, where authorities suspect they intended to record explicit videos. Guwahati: Protest Erupts After Students Allegedly Served Beef in Carmel School in Assam (Watch Videos).

According to sources, Meen Akhtar had reportedly made her way to the Bangladesh-India border on her own before illegally entering Assam. She is believed to have crossed over without possessing a valid visa or passport, allegedly using the pretence of seeking employment as a cover for her illegal entry. Authorities suspect that her movements were pre-planned and facilitated by individuals involved in unlawful activities. Assam Shocker: 8 People Arrested for Raping Woman on Temple Premises in Guwahati.

Authorities are actively probing whether the suspects have connections to broader criminal syndicates engaged in similar unlawful operations. The case remains under investigation as officials work to uncover further details.

