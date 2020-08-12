New Delhi, August 12: Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee's health continues to remain critical at the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in Delhi. The former President, however, is "haemodynamically stable now", his son Abhijit Mukherjee said on Wednesday. Abhijit also appealed to the people to pray for his father's recovery. Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President’s Condition Remains Critical, Doctors Say He Is Presently Hemodynamically Stable and on Ventilator.

"With All Your Prayers , My Father is haemodynamically stable now. I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery. Thank You," the ex-president's son tweeted. He also thanked everyone for their wishes.

Abhijit Mukherjee Tweet:

With All Your Prayers , My Father is haemodynamically stable now . I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery . Thank You 🙏#PranabMukherjee — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 12, 2020

Earlier in the today, Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha posted an emotional message on Twitter stating that she hopes that god will choose the best path for her father and gives her strength to accept whatever comes ahead.

Sharmistha Mukherjee Tweet:

Last year 8August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna.Exactly a year later on 10Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns🙏 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 12, 2020

“Last year 8 August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on 10 Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns” her Tweet said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 09:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).