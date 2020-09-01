New Delhi, September 1: Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee died at the age of 84 on Monday. His funeral will take place today and political leaders paid their last respects to Mukherjee's mortal remains that have been kept at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Arvind Kejriwal and others paid their last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee. Ever since the news of his demise broke out, condolence messages poured in from all corners of the world to pay tribute to the great political leader. Pranab Mukherjee Funeral: Former President's Last Rites to be Held in Delhi at 2 PM Today, Flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan & Parliament Fly at Half-Mast.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Last Respect to Pranab Mukherjee:

#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/m5nTXr4oOU — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Ram Nath Kovind paying his last respect to Former President

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind paid last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg today. pic.twitter.com/RzYzQCI24P — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Rahul Gandhi pays last respect to Pranab Mukherjee

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/v504A5vuqo — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Here's Dr Manmohan Singh paying his last respect to former President

Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/0qAxqS47iM — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal pays last respect to Former President

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/cdL4chUQ5z — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee was hospitalised for the past 21 days and was in a critical state following brain surgery. Mukherjee was found Covid-19 positive when he was admitted on August 10 and he took to Twitter to inform people about it. Pranab Mukherjee served as 13th President of India, and his political career spanned for over five decades.

