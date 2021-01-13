New Delhi, January 13: No AIR station is being closed anywhere in any state, Prasar Bharati said in a statement on Wednesday. Terming news reports claiming closure of AIR stations "baseless" and "factually incorrect", Prasar Bharati clarified that no AIR station is being downgraded or converted anywhere in any state or union territory. Prasar Bharati's Digital Channels Record More Than 100% Digital Growth in 2020; Pakistan Second Highest Audience for DD and All India Radio.

"All AIR stations will continue to originate local programming in line with linguistic, socio-cultural and demographic diversity furthering the mission of AIR to nurture local talent," Prasar Bharati said. The clarification came after some reports claimed that Prasar Bharati may shut some stations. Dismissing these reports, Prasar Bharati revealed its plans to expand the All India Radio (AIR) network with the addition of over 100 new FM radio transmitters across the country. Prasar Bharati Signs MoU with Electronics and IT Ministry to Launch 51 Education TV Channels.

Prasar Bharati is moving ahead with its plans to strengthen the Akashvani, All India Radio, AIR Network with several key projects ready for implementation during 2021-2022, expanding its network with more than hundred new FM radio transmitters across India, according to the statement.

Additionally, Prasar Bharati said it is moving ahead with its plans to introduce Digital Terrestrial Radio in India and is in an advanced stage of testing Digital Technology options for FM Radio and a standard for the same will be finalised soon to herald the rollout of Digital FM Radio in India.

