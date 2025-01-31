New Delhi, January 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament as a "resonant outline" of the nation's path towards building a 'Viksit Bharat'. He said on X, "Her address encapsulated the vision for an India where youth have the best opportunities to flourish. The address also included inspiring roadmaps for achieving the goals we have set with a spirit of unity and determination."

The President's speech, he added, beautifully summed up the collective achievements of the nation in the last decade and covered its future aspirations. The address covered economic reforms, infrastructural development, advances in healthcare, education, renewable energy, rural growth, entrepreneurship, space and more, he said.

He said, "Today's address by Rashtrapati Ji to both Houses of Parliament was a resonant outline of our nation's path toward building a Viksit Bharat. She highlighted initiatives across sectors and underscored the importance of all-around as well as futuristic development."

Murmu said the government has worked with strong determination to lift the economy out of the state of "policy paralysis" despite global concerns such as aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic and war-related uncertainties.