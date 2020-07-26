New Delhi, July 26: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday donated Rs 20 lakh to the Army R&R Hospital here on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas to buy equipment that will help doctors and paramedics to combat the Covid-19 pandemic effectively.

The money will be used to procure air filtering equipment for COVID-19 warriors, a gesture of the President as the Supreme Commander of the armed forces to boost the morale of the frontline Covid warriors at the hospital. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Courage and Determination of Armed Forces, Says Their Valour Continues to Inspire Generations.

As a tribute to soldiers who fought valiantly and made the supreme sacrifice in the Kargil War, the President presented a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi, to buy the equipment that will help doctors and paramedics to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday was celebrated as the 21st anniversary of the Kargil War victory. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army defeated Pakistan under Operation Vijay. Since then this day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas in memory of the indomitable courage, valour and immortal sacrifice of the country's brave soldiers.

The contribution from the President to the Army R&R Hospital will be used to procure units of PAPR (powered air purifying respirator), which are state-of-art equipment to enable medical professionals to breathe during surgeries and protect them from infection. This will serve the larger cause of patients' care and protection to those warriors who are fighting an invisible enemy.

The President's contribution to the Army R&R Hospital has been made possible due to an exercise to economise expenditure in the Rashtrapati Bhavan and thus make more resources available to contain Covid-19, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said. The President had earlier issued directions to reduce expenses by initiating a slew of measures in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

As a sequel to this initiative, he had earlier deferred the proposal to buy a limousine which was to be used for ceremonial occasions. The President's support will go a long way in providing a safe, conducive environment to the Covid warriors so that they can perform to the best of their ability.

"It is also hoped that the gesture will inspire other people and organisations to economise expenditure and utilise the savings to aid and support our Covid warriors," the statement said. The Army Hospital (Research and Referral) is the apex medical care centre for the Indian armed forces.

The Officiating Commandant Major General Sarat Chandra Dash was also a participant in Operation Vijay for which he was awarded Yudh Seva Medal. In the prevailing situation, its doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are tirelessly working round the clock and providing the highest quality of medical care at great risk to their own lives.

