Pulwama Attack Case: NIA Arrests 2 Accused, Including Teenager, Who Procured Chemical From Amazon For Making IED

Pulwama Attack site | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, March 6: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two people, including a teenager, in connection with the 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives. The two accused have been identified as 19-year-old Waiz-ul-Islam and 32-year-old Mohammad Abbass Rather. Islam belongs to Srinagar's Bagh-e-Mehtab locality, while Rather is from Hakripora village of Pulwama district. They will be before the NIA Special Court at Jammu on Saturday. 'Yousuf Chopan Was Never Arrested in Pulwama Attack Case, Got Bail in Case Related to JeM Conspiracy', Clarifies NIA.

The accused were arrested from the Kashmir Valley. According to a report published in India Today, Islam procured chemicals online from Amazon. Islam personally delivered the items to the JeM terrorists after procuring them online as a part of the conspiracy to carry out the Pulwama attack. These chemicals were used for making IEDs and batteries on the directions of the Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists. Pulwama Attack Probe: NIA Arrests Father-Daughter Duo For Allegedly 'Harbouring' Suicide Bomber Adil Ahmed Dar.

According to the report, Islam bought chemicals like ammonium nitrate and other things required to make the bomb. Meanwhile, Rather is an old Over-Ground Worker (OGW) of JeM. He is accused of providing shelter JeM terrorists Mohammed Umar and Adil Ahmad Dar. On March 3, two another accused Tariq Ahmed Shah and his daughter Insha Jan were also arrested by the NIA in connection with the case. They were also given shelter by Rather.