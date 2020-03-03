Pulwama Attack Probe: NIA Arrests Father-Daughter Duo For Allegedly 'Harbouring' Suicide Bomber Adil Ahmed Dar

Pulwama Attack site | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 3: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the Pulwama bombing case, arrested a father-daughter duo from South Kashmir for their alleged involvement in the terror attack, reports said on Tuesday. The accused are residents of Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama, an investigator confirmed, adding that they had allegedly "harboured" suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar.

Along with Adil, they had also provided refuge to Shakir Magrey, a Kashmir youth, who was an overground worker of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Other commanders of the Pakistan-based JeM also took shelter at their residence, the NIA said. The Jaish had reportedly taken responsibility of the suicide attack on February 14, 2019, which led to the death of 40 CRPF troopers. NIA Clarifies After Media Misreports Yousuf Chopian as Pulwama Attack Accused.

The arrested father-son duo were identified as Tariq and Insha by the agency, in a statement issued by them. During the course of probe, Tariq revealed to the investigators that his house was used by the militants to plan the attack on the CRPF convoy.

"NIA has arrested 2 more accused Tariq and Insha. During interrogation accused Tariq disclosed that his house at Hakripora, Pulwama was used by terrorists for shelter and planning of the attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama. Further investigation underway," the agency said in its statement.

Magrey, who was arrested by the agency sleuths last month, reportedly disclosed information leading to the fresh arrests. A resident of Kakapora in Pulwama, he revealed to the probing officials that he has provided logistical support to several militants of the JeM, the NIA said.

"He provided shelter and other logistical assistance to the suicide-bomber Adil Ahmad Dar. He was introduced to Adil Ahmad Dar in mid-2018 by a Pakistani terrorist, Mohammad Umar Farooq and he became a full-time OGW of JeM," the agency's statement, released after the arrest of Magrey, said.