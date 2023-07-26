Maharashtra, July 26: In a shocking incident that took place in Pune's Hadapsar, a moneylender allegedly raped a woman in front of her husband due to an unpaid loan. The accused, Imtiaz Haseen Sheikh, recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone and later made the video of sex assault viral on social media. The incident, which occurred in February 2023, came to light when the victim filed a complaint with the police, leading to the arrest of the accused.

According to the Free Press Journal report, Imtiaz Haseen Sheikh, aged 47, was infuriated with the victim's husband for failing to repay a loan amount. In a fit of rage, he threatened the couple with grave consequences if the debt was not settled promptly. He coerced the couple to meet him at a flat in Mhada colony, Hadapsar, under the guise of resolving the financial dispute. Maharashtra Horror: Married Woman From Beed Raped and Starved, Her Menstrual Blood Sold for Rs 50,000 for Black Magic Rituals; FIR Registered.

After arriving at the location, the situation escalated as Imtiaz took out a knife to intimidate the terrified couple. He then allegedly forced himself upon the woman, raping her in front of her husband. Adding on to the incident, the perpetrator recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone. Mumbai College Student Rape and Murder Case: Suspect Security Guard Committed Suicide, Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Imtiaz had been pressuring the victim for sexual favours, threatening to make the rape video viral if she did not comply with his demands. The victim's rape video was then circulated on social media platforms by the accused.

However, the woman, upon learning of the video on social media, approached the Hadapsar police to report the crime. The police acted swiftly, filing a case against Imtiaz Haseen Sheikh and taking him into custody.

