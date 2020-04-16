Pune Police Punish Morning Walkers by Making Them Perform Yoga on Streets For Violating Coronavirus Lockdown, Watch Video

Pune Police Punish Morning Walkers (Photo Credits: ANI)

Pune, April 16: Police across the country are having a tough time to make people stay at homes and follow the orders of the lockdown. Pune police made people, who violated lockdown for a morning walk, perform yoga in Bibvewadi area of the city early morning. Inspite of strict orders to not leave home, unless, for emergencies, people across several states can be seen taking it lightly.

Earlier this month, twelve people from Navi Mumbai were arrested for going out on morning walk in violation of the lockdown guidelines. These people were spotted by police on roads in Navi Mumbai''s Panvel area near here early in the morning. The people were booked under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and later released on bail. From Performing Aarti to Giving Flowers, Here's How Police Personnel Are Dealing With Coronavirus Lockdown Violators (Watch Viral Videos and Pics).

Here's the video of police making people do yoga:

#WATCH Maharashtra: Police made people, who violated lockdown for a morning walk, perform yoga in Bibvewadi area of Pune, early morning today. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/m5ooX6ixaN — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

In view of the rising coronavirus cases in the country, Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic. As of Thursday, 2,916 people have been found positive in the state and the death toll ha surged to 187.