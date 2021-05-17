Pune, May 17: In a shocking incident, a 54-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Pune district. The incident took place in the Chakan area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune on May 14. The accused has been identified as Kaluram Shantaram Gawade. He was arrested on Monday. The accused is a farmer by profession. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Ward Boy Attempts to Rape 50-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient at Private Hospital in Gwalior, Arrested.

Gawade was currently residing in a residential building in Chakan, Khed and is known to the minor. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the girl was playing in the garden of a residential building when the accused committed the heinous crime. As per the complaint lodged by the girl’s family on May 16, the man forced the minor to have unnatural intercourse with him. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Rapes 20-Year-Old Girl in Hotel on Pretext of Giving Job; Arrested.

“The man is known to the child. He approached her in the garden. He is in custody now,” reported the media house quoting senior police inspector Ashok Rajput of Chakan police station as saying. The accused was booked under Sections 376(2)(i)(j)(n) and 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Sections 4 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCOS) Act, 2012 were also added in the FIR. The police have launched an investigation into the case.

