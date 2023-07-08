Hoshiarpur, July 8: A 20-year-old man died after allegedly being assaulted by some people at a filling station in this Punjab district, police said on Saturday. The alleged incident occurred at Pung village, about six kilometres from here, late on Friday, they said.

Tanmay of Mohalla Ramgarh succumbed to his wounds at a private hospital late on Friday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Palwinder Singh said. He had gone to the filling station with his friends to get fuel for their motorcycles.

However, some men getting fuel for their vehicles at the filling station suddenly attacked Tanmay with sharp and blunt weapons. He was admitted in a local government hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital, where he succumbed, the police said.

The police have identified all the accused and an FIR is being registered against them at Model Town police station. The motive behind the crime is being investigated, they said. Singh said the accused will be arrested shortly.