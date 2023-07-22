Chandigarh, July 22: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hand over the service confirming letters to 12,500 contractual teachers working in the Education Department on Friday 28th July 2023. School Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, said, "Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is overseeing all the processes related to confirming the services of contractual employees working in the education department of Punjab." Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces to Recover Rs 55 Lakh Spent on Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's Stay From Captain Amarinder Singh and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

He said that on July 28, 2023, Education Provider, Special Inclusive Teacher (ETT, NTT and BED) and I.E. volunteers will be handed over copies of orders regarding service confirmation. Punjab Government to Buy Private Thermal Power Plant, Says CM Bhagwant Mann.

These teachers were working on meagre salaries for a long time. Their services will now be regularised, he added.

