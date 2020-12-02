Chandigarh, December 2: The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved 100 per cent exemption, till December 31, from the motor vehicle tax for state stage carriage buses and buses of educational institutions, effective from March 23, to support private operators amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Punjab Govt Launches State-Wide Smart Ration Card Scheme to Cover 1.41 Crore Beneficiaries.

It gave post-facto approval to the notification issued in June to exempt these vehicles and okayed the notification for further extension till December 31. The Cabinet has also approved extension of the amnesty scheme, deferring payment of arrears of taxes, without interest and penalty till March 31, 2021.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office said the exemption given to the stage carriage buses and buses of educational institutions is expected to cost the state exchequer Rs 66.05 crore.

