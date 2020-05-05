Punjab: Police Station in Muktsar District Sealed After 2 ASIs Test Positive For Coronavirus

Punjab Police | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Muktsar, May 5: A police station in Punjab’s Muktsar district was sealed on Tuesday after two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) were tested positive for COVID-19. They were posted at Malout subdivision. After the ASIs were diagnosed with coronavirus, the entire staff of Malout City police station were sent into quarantine. The police teams posted at Rajasthan border were also quarantined. Punjab Police Officer Dragged On Car’s Bonnet by Rogue Motorist Violating COVID-19 Lockdown in Jalandhar; Watch Video.

The health department of the district is examining the family members of the infected cops. According to a report published in The Hindustan times, on Tuesday, three cops were among 15 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Muktsar. The third cop is a constable with the 13th battalion of Punjab Armed Police (PAP), which is stationed in Chandigarh. However, the cop is currently deployed at Bhullar village near Rajasthan border. SI Harjeet Singh, Whose Hand Was Chopped Off by Nihangs While on Duty, Receives Grand Red-Carpet Welcome by Punjab Police, Neighbours After Being Discharged From PGIMER (Watch Video).

The samples of all the three cops were taken for testing on April 28. Interestingly, they all were asymptomatic. “It is a matter of concern for us, and we are trying to trace the source of the infection. The Punjab Armed Police constable was on duty at Rajasthan border and to ascertain the cause of infection is a challenging task. Our teams are trying to identify contacts of the affected persons,” reported the media house quoting Muktsar SSP Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu as saying.

Till now, 63 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district. Meanwhile, Punjab witnessed a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the past few days. The number of infected people in the state rose to 1,233, while the deadly virus also claimed 23 lives.