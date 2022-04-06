Ludhiana, April 6: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a man has been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl in Meharban village. The accused, identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Sukhmani Enclave, has been arrested on Monday.

As per the report published in the Tribune, on March 21, the accused approached the minor when she was on her way to school and forcibly took her to an abandoned place near Jamalpur. He then sexually assaulted her there. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. Due to the threat, the minor did not reveal the incident. Rajasthan Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped in Jaipur; Arrested.

As per the reports, the minor's mother, in her complaint, alleged that her daughter was looking tense, so she asked her about what is bothering her. Initially, she did not reveal anything but later shared her ordeal when asked strictly.

After learning about the incident, they approached the police station and lodged a complaint. On the basis of the complaint, the accused was booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2022 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).