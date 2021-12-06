Ludhiana, December 6: A 25-year-old woman died by suicide due to alleged dowry harassment in Punjab’s Ludhiana district on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Rajwinder Kaur. The incident took place at Shimla Colony in Ludhiana. The police on Saturday registered an abetment to suicide case against the woman’s husband, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 23-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Dies by Suicide in Kamalpur Over Harassment by In-Laws for Dowry.

According to a report published in The Tribune, The woman’s husband, Kuldeep Singh, was arrested by the police on Sunday. Rajwinder’s father, Mohan Singh, lodged a complaint against her husband, mother-in-law Surinder Kaur and her sister-in-law Sonia. The deceased got married to Kuldeep in 2019.

In the complaint, Mohan alleged that immediately after marriage, the accused started torturing his daughter for dowry. The deceased’s father said that several times they asked Rajwinder’s in-laws not to harass her, Kuldeep and his family did not budge. Punjab: Ludhiana Woman Dies by Suicide Over Alleged Dowry Harassment.

“We had also been giving desired gifts, including cash, to the accused from time to time, but their greed remained. On Saturday, the accused had mentally and physically harassed my daughter due to which she committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in a room,” reported the media house quoting Rajwinder’s father as saying. The police have not recovered any suicide note from the spot. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

