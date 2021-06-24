Ludhiana, June 24: In a bizarre incident, a Punjab Police ASI allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law to death and injured his brother after an argument broke out between them over the water supply issue. Reports inform that the incident took place at Ram Darbar in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The ASI, identified as Harswaroop, often had arguments with his brother named Prem Nath Sagar, over the supply of water. A report by The Tribune said that the ASI, who was posted at the Police Headquarters, allegedly stabbed his brother and sister-in-law with a knife. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Stabs Friend for Refusing To Buy Gutka, Booked for Attempt to Murder.

The report further informs that Prem lived on the first floor of the house, while Harswaroop lived on the upper floor. Prem used to always complain that the water supply did not reach the first floor. This was the root cause of the fight all the time between the duo. Once again on Wednesday, the brothers had a fight over the water supply following which Harswaroop allegedly stabbed Prem and his (Prem's) wife Divya.

Soon after the incident, the cops were informed after which the injured couple was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital. Unfortunately, Divya succumbed to the injury while Prem was admitted to the hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be critical. As per details by Police, Divya had a stab injury in the back below the shoulder, while Prem was stabbed several times.

The report informs that the victim (Divya) and her sister were married in the same house. While Divya was married to Prem, her sister is married to the suspect. The suspect was arrested and a murder case registered against him at the Sector 31 police station. He was produced in a court and was later sent to judicial custody.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2021 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).