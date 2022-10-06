Muktsar, October 6: In yet another shocking incident, a woman died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Kirat Nagar. The incident took place on Monday, reported the Tribune. The deceased woman was living with her husband and mother-in-law. The deceased was identified as Rajinder Kaur. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 37-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Vijaywada, Parents Allege Dowry Death.

The complaint was filed by the deceased's father, Baldev Singh. Singh, in his complaint, alleged that the deceased's husband and her mother-in-law pushed his daughter to the verge of killing herself. He said that the in-laws were demanding dowry from them and harassed her every day demanding money. On the basis of the complaint, cops arrested the deceased's husband Jagdeep Singh, and mother-in-law, Mandeep Kaur. A case has been registered against the duo while police have launched a probe. Bihar Shocker: Woman Fakes Her Death, Frames Husband in Murder Over Dowry Case.

In a similar incident, the Gate Hakima police have booked the in-laws of a woman on the charges of dowry death after the victim, identified as Sheetal (22), died under mysterious circumstances in a hospital here on Sunday. Those booked include Shammi Kumar, his father Sham Lal, his mother Geeta Rani, and sisters Sonia, Mona, and Sajan. According to the police, they were booked following a complaint lodged by Rajni, the mother of the victim and a resident of the Haripura locality here. The police said raids were on to nab the suspects.

