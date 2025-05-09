Recently, India foiled a drone attack by Pakistan amid the rising tensions between the two countries. A video shared by the news agency ANI shows India's air defence S-400 Sudarshan Chakra destroying over 50 Pakistani drones. It is learned that the Indian Army shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB) on Wednesday night, May 7. The counter-drone operation was launched after Pakistan made failed attempts to send multiple swarm drones into Indian territory across different locations. What Is Sudarshan Chakra? How Does It Work? All You Need To Know About IAF’s S-400 Air Defence Which Neutralised Pakistani Drones and Missiles.

Watch India's Air Defence Air Defence S-400 Sudarshan Chakra Smash Pakistani Drones

