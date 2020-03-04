Punjab: Women to Get 50% Concession in Fares on State Buses, Announces CM Amarinder Singh

File image of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Capt_Amarinder)

Chandigarh, March 14: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh made an announcement on Tuesday that all the women in state will get 50 percent concession in the government-owned public transport buses. This move is seen close to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kekriwal government's decision which started free bus ride to all women in the national capital.

Announcing about his government's latest move, he said in the state Assembly, as reported by Indian Express, "My government is totally committed to ending monopolistic practices and cartelisation in the transport sector, which the previous SAD-BJP regime had promoted to its own benefit." Punjab Budget 2020-21: Amarinder Singh Calls State Budget 'Visionary', Says 'Economy Significantly Better Than Before'.

Apart from making this announcement, Captain Singh said that 5,000 new mini bus route permits would be given in the next two years for the youth. He said in the House that his government would also provide permit to another 2,000 route for regular 52-seater stage carriage buses during the next two years. However, the CM made it clear that illegal permit would be cancelled by the transport department, as they have already issued show cause notice to 142 permits.

Speaking on the state transport policy, the Punjab CM said that since the matter is subjudice, no action is taken by the government. But assured that it would take necessary action as per the directions of the court, as and when the issue was settled.