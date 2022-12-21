Jaipur, December 21: A video has gone viral on social media that shows how Rahul Gandhi pushed aside the hand of a Congress worker who was seen attempting to take a selfie with him.

In the video, Gandhi reportedly shook the worker's hand angrily. The video is reportedly from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday morning. During this, fellow leaders were surprised to see Rahul's anger during the flag exchange ceremony. Rahul Gandhi Loses Cool After 'Fan' Tries to Take Selfie When Congress Leader Was Posing for Camera With Other Person (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Gets Angry When 'Fan' Tries to Take Selfie in Between Photo Session:

On Camera, Rahul Gandhi Gets Angry On A Fan Trying To Take Selfie (SM)#TNSHORTS #RahulGandhi #BharatJodo pic.twitter.com/HGi85XVCHG — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also tweeted this video on his Twitter handle and captioned it, "This is called losing your temper in arrogance!" Rahul Gandhi Says ‘China Is Preparing for War, but Our Government Is Hiding This Fact’ (Watch Video).

He put #BharatJodaYatra in a hashtag. Another party leader, Laxmikant Bharadwaj, State secretary, Rajasthan BJP also tweeted the video and said, "what happened to the brother".

