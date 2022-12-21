A video of Rahul Gandhi doing rounds on social media wherein he can be seen pushing down a phone of a fan as he tries to take a selfie with the Congress leader. The Gandhi-scion apparently lost his cool after a fan took his phone in front of him when Gandhi was taking a photo with another person. The incident reportedly took place on December 21 in the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Amid this, BJP has taken a dig at the Congress MP. Tajinder Pal Bagga shared the video, merged with Gandhi's quote - Nafrat ke Bazar me, Mohabbat ki dukan khol raha hoon - on Twitter. Rahul Gandhi Says ‘China Is Preparing for War, but Our Government Is Hiding This Fact’ (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Gets Angry When 'Fan' Tries to Take Selfie in Between Photo Session:

On Camera, Rahul Gandhi Gets Angry On A Fan Trying To Take Selfie (SM)#TNSHORTS #RahulGandhi #BharatJodo pic.twitter.com/HGi85XVCHG — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 21, 2022

Tajinder Pal Bagga Shares Video:

