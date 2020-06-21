New Delhi, June 21: Amid tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again targeted the Prime Minister, saying that satellite images show that China has intruded into Indian territory.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, Prime Minister said no body intruded and no body has occupied our territory, but the satellite images show clearly that China near Pangong lake has occupied the holy land of Bharat Mata." Indo-Sino Standoff in Ladakh: Rahul Gandhi Again Targets PM Modi, Says 'Satellite Images Show Chinese Troops on Indian Land in Pangong Lake Area'.

Rahul Gandhi used an image with the tweet shown by one of the TV channels.

प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा- ना कोई देश में घुसा, ना ही हमारी ज़मीन पर किसी ने कब्ज़ा किया। लेकिन सैटेलाइट फ़ोटो साफ़ दिखाती हैं कि चीन ने पैंगोंग झील के पास भारत माता की पावन धरती पर कब्ज़ा कर लिया है।pic.twitter.com/BniFenomBb — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 21, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi."

This was in continuation of his attack on Saturday when he said, "Prime Minister has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression." The barb came a day after the Prime Minister asserted in the all party meeting that Chinese troops did not intrude into Indian territory.

The war of words started after 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with Chinese PLA troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15. Rahul Gandhi Calls Narendra Modi 'Surender Modi', Gets Trolled by BJP And Allies For 'Wrong Spelling of Surrender'; See Tweets.

However, Prime Minister Office om Saturday clarified and countered opposition's attack, saying "attempts are being made in some quarters to give a mischievous interpretation" to his remark at the All-Party Meeting held on Friday on Galwan stand-off.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, the PM specifically emphasized Indian forces now decisively counter any violations on LAC (unhe rokte hain, unhe tokte hain) in contrast to the past neglect of such challenges.

