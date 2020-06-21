New Delhi, June 21: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments in which the PM had said that there was no Chinese incursion into the Indian Territory. Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video clip of Aaj Tak news channel. Referring to satellite images in the clip, the Congress leader claimed that Chinese troops has captured “Indian Territory near Pangong Lake". Won't Allow Any Unilateral Change of LAC, Clarifies Government on PM Narendra Modi's Remark on Galwan Face-Off at All-Party Meeting.

The scion of the Gandhi family in the tweed said, “Prime Minister has said that no one has intruded into our Territory and no one has captured our land. But satellite images clearly show that China has captured Indian Territory near Pangong Lake.” Rahul Gandhi Calls Narendra Modi 'Surender Modi', Gets Trolled by BJP And Allies For 'Wrong Spelling of Surrender'; See Tweets.

In the video, India Today Director Rahul Kanwal explained that though Chinese have not intruded into the Indian Territory in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley area, but PLA soldiers have built bases upto finger 4 area of the lake. Notably, India consider area upto finger 8 as its territory. In the video, Kanwal could be heard saying that Chinese soldiers have built bases upto till finger 4.

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet:

प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा- ना कोई देश में घुसा, ना ही हमारी ज़मीन पर किसी ने कब्ज़ा किया। लेकिन सैटेलाइट फ़ोटो साफ़ दिखाती हैं कि चीन ने पैंगोंग झील के पास भारत माता की पावन धरती पर कब्ज़ा कर लिया है।pic.twitter.com/BniFenomBb — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 21, 2020

After the virtual meeting of several opposition parties, PM Modi on Friday had said that "neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured". Congress and other opposition leaders are targeting the Prime Minister for his comments.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi took a dig at PM Modi, by calling him “Surender Modi”. The Congress leader faced a barrage of criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies as he misspelt 'surrender' word as 'surender' in his tweet. Indo-Sino Standoff in Ladakh: MEA Reiterates India's Stand on Galwan Valley, Says 'China’s Untenable Claims With Regard to LAC Are Not Acceptable'.

On the intervening night of June 15 and 16, violent clash between soldiers of the Indian and Chinese armies. In the violent face-off, India lost 20 soldiers, including a commanding officer. Meanwhile, there are also reports that PLA also suffered heavy casualties as 45 of its men were killed or serious injured in the clashes. Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley for the last five weeks.

