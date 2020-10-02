New Delhi, October 2: Northeastern states including Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura will receive heavy rainfall over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin on Friday, the weather agency said that fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during October 2-6, 2020. The IMD further said the dry weather very likely over most parts of the northwest India during next five days. Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

Giving details about the withdrawal of southwest monsoon, the IMD said conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest-monsoon from some more parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and some parts of northwest Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours. "The withdrawal line of the Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjhanpur, Alwar, Nagaur", the IMD said.

The IMD said that a low pressure area lies over Bay of Bengal off Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and moderate thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal during next 3-4 days. "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha during October 2-6 and over West Bengal and Jharkhand during October 2-4, 2020", the IMD said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).