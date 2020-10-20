New Delhi, October 20: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of the southern states over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. In its weather bulletin, the IMD said that heavy rainfall is very likely over Karnataka during next 2-3 days, over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry during the next two days and over Kerala during next 24 hours. The current weather conditions will occur due to formation of a low pressure area over parts of Bay of Bengal.

"A low pressure area has formed over central parts of Bay of Bengal today, the October 20, 2020. It is very likely become more marked and move initially northwestwards during next 48-hours and then north-north eastwards during subsequent 3 days", the IMD said. In the wake of the weather conditions, sea condition will be rough to very rough over Central Bay of Bengal on October 20 and 21, over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal on October 22 and 23 and over North Bay of Bengal on October 24. Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

Giving details about the rainfall activity in the northeastern states of India, the IMD said that extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 23 and over Assam and Meghalaya on October 24, 2020. The IMD said the conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, northern parts of West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Chhattisgarh, remaining parts of Gujarat state and north Arabian Sea, parts of central Arabian Sea and northern parts of Maharashtra during next 2-3 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2020 08:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).