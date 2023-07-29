New Delhi, July 29: Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over east, northeast and east central India during the next 4-5 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. In its bulletin, the weather agency predicted that in northwest India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall expected in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and east Rajasthan on Saturday and August 2.

Additionally, west Uttar Pradesh will experience this rainfall on August 1 and 2, while Uttarakhand will have it till August 2. East Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness rainfall till August 1. Rain Forecast by IMD: Heavy Rainfall Forecast for East and Central India Including Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, Isolated Downpours in Next Five Days in Northeast.

In Central India, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh till July 31, west Madhya Pradesh on August 1 and 2, and Vidarbha on August 2. "Chhattisgarh will also experience isolated very heavy rainfall on Saturday, August 1 and 2, while east Madhya Pradesh will have it on August 1 and 2, and Vidarbha on August 1,” said the IMD.

The IMD predicted that in west India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall continuing in Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra on Saturday and August 1, and over Gujarat on Saturday. Maharashtra Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for July 27; Predicts Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected in Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on August 2," said the IMD. In south India, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal Karnataka during Saturday to August 2, Telangana on August 1 and 2, and south interior Karnataka on August 2.

"East India is expected to have light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall in West Bengal and Sikkim on Saturday and Sunday, Jharkhand till August 1, and Bihar during July 31 to August 2,” said the IMD.

Finally, in Northeast India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall across the region for the next five days. “Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, and in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on August 1 and 2,” it added.

