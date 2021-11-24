Jaipur, November 24: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by her schoolmate for rejecting his friendship proposals several times in Rajasthan's Jaipur district. The accused attacked the minor girl with a blade. The incident took place when the victim was sitting in her class during recess. After the attack, she started bleeding profusely and was rushed to a hospital by school staff. Rajasthan Shocker: Robber Chops Off Woman’s Feet to Steal Silver Anklets in Rajsamand District.

The accused is a class XII student. According to a report published in The Times of India, he was stalking the girl for the past several days. Reportedly, the girl recently rejected his friendship proposals. The condition of the girl is stable. However, she is still not in a condition to recording a statement. The boy has been detained for investigation.

The boy is believed to be of 18 years. After committing the crime, the boy fled from the spot. The girl is a class XI student. "We are speaking to the school staff and students about what really transpired. An FIR will be filed in the case soon. The foremost concern at this stage is about the girl's condition," reported the media house quoting a police official as saying. Rajasthan Shocker: 22-Year-Old Youth Kills Teenage Girlfriend To Avenge Thrashing By Her Father in Jhalwar District; Accused Arrested.

As per the report, the boy had brought the blade and was waiting to attack the girl. The police have asked the girl's father to give a statement in the case. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2021 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).