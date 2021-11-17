Rajasthan, Nov 17: In a gruesome Incident of crime the body of a 45-year-old woman with chopped-off feet was found lying in a field under the Charbhuja police station area in the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan on Monday.

According to the police, a robber allegedly chopped off the victim’s feet to steal silver anklets she was wearing at the time of the incident. The accused also attacked the woman on her neck, which led to her death. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Jilted Lover Shoots 19-Year-Old Girl Dead In Bareilly District, Surrenders

The deceased woman has been identified as Kankubai.

The murder took place when the woman had left her home on Monday morning to carry food for her husband who was working in a field. However, Kankubai never reached the field where her husband was working.

When Kankubai's husband returned home, he asked the children where their mother was. The kids said Kankubai had left early in the morning carrying food for him to the field.

Victim’s relatives and locals searched for her till night but to no avail. Following this, a missing report was filed with Charbhuja police station.

Rajsamand's SP Shivlal said the murder suspect was detained and will be arrested soon.

In a similar incident in rajasthan, a woman's body was found with chopped off feet few days ago in Jaipur when she had gone into the bushes to graze cattle. She was found dead. Her feet were also cut off and her silver anklets were missing.

