Jhalwar, October 9: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old youth allegedly murdered his 19-year-old girlfriend in Rajasthan's Jhalwar district on Friday. The accused slashed the throat of the girl with a knife to take revenge for a thrashing by her father. The incident took place in Amirpura village under the Pedawa police station of the district. The youth, Juber, was arrested by the police two hours after the crime. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Kills Girlfriend Over Suspicion of Affair in Palghar, Held.

The deceased was identified as Puja Mehar. Both the accused and the victim lived in the same village. Mehar's body was handed over to her family after postmortem. According to a report published in The Times of India, an additional police force has been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident. Uttar Pradesh: Man Kills Girlfriend, Ends Life by Suicide in Chandosi.

The accused was in a relationship with the girl for the past two years. He was thrashed by Mehar's father almost one and a half months ago. "The deceased girl and the accused had an affair for the past two years. Reportedly, the girl's father had thrashed the youth around a one-and-a-half month ago. Since then, he was planning to take revenge," reported the media house quoting SP Kiran Kang Sidhu as saying.

A case has been registered against Juber under sections 302, 354 (D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3(2) of the SC/ST Act. During the interrogation, the accused told the police that the victim had been teasing and making fun of him as he was beaten up by her father. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2021 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).