Jaipur, September 18: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death in Rajasthan’s capital city Jaipur after a dispute with friends over money on Thursday. The ceased has been identified as Bilal. He was a resident of Pachrang Patti near the Bas Badanpura area. The incident took place on Thursday night in the Galta Gate area of the city. Uttar Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Relative In Busy Market Area of Moradabad District.

The police have arrested three accused in connection with the case. The arrested accused have been identified as Farman, Irfan and Sohel. According to a report published in The Times of India, Bilal and his friends had a heated argument with some mutual friends over the money. The dispute escalated and one of the accused stabbed Bilal. Madhya Pradesh Honour Killing: 25-Year-Old Man Burnt to Death Over Love Affair in Sagar District, Four Held.

The deceased sustained multiple injuries around his neck and head. He died on the spot. The accused fled from the spot after committing the crime. “All persons involved in the case were addicts. They possibly had some scuffle over who will pay for the drugs when one of them began attacking the other,” reported TOI quoting SHO Satish Chand as saying. An FIR was registered in the case.

After the postmortem, the body of the deceased was handed over to his family. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. The police examined the CCTV footage of the area at the time of the incident to ban the accused.

