Barmer, November 29: A 36-year-old man ended his life due to a domestic dispute in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Saturday. The man ended his life by jumping before a moving train. The incident took place near Jasder Dham under Barmer rural police station at around 8 pm on Saturday. The police have recovered a suicide note. The deceased has been identified as Magaram. Navi Mumbai: Teen Commits Suicide Over Harassment by Collegemates in Nhava Sheva, Two Booked.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Magaram jumped before the Kalka express train coming from Jodhpur to Barmer. The incident took place between Jasder Dham and Uttarlai. The deceased’s family members filed a complaint against his wife for abetment to suicide. After the incident, a crowd gathered at the spot and informed the police.

The police recovered a suicide note from the pocket of the deceased. In the suicide note, Magaram accused his wife and other family members of harassment, reported the media house. The body was handed to his family members after postmortem. Telangana Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Losing Money in Cryptocurrency.

In the police complaint, the deceased’s brother, Rekharam, alleged that his sister-in-law had an extramarital affair and was staying at her parents’ house. As per Rekharam, after the Magaram’s wife came back home, she started harassing him. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

