In a tragic incident, the Sealdah-Ajmer Express caught fire earlier today while the train passed through the Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh. The fire in the train led to panic among the passengers, with several of them jumping out of the window when the train stopped. Prima facie, it appears that a short circuit caused the blaze. The fire was extinguished, and no damage or injury was reported. Another Train Derails in Odisha Photos and Videos: Five Wagons of Private Company's Goods Train Derail in Bargarh Three Days After Balasore Train Accident.

Uttar Pradesh Train Fire Video:

VIDEO | Sealdah-Ajmer Express (Train no. 12987) caught fire earlier today that led to panic among the passengers. The fire was reported when the train was passing through Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh. The fire was extinguished and no damage or injury was reported. pic.twitter.com/vtwE7HdgZW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 6, 2023

