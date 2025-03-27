Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his action film Sikandar. The movie, directed by acclaimed filmmaker AR Murugadoss, stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. As the release date (March 27, 2025) approaches, the makers of the film are hosting several promotional events. On Wednesday (March 26), the Bollywood superstar interacted with the media while promoting his upcoming film. During his interaction, he also reacted to the multiple death threats he received last year from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. Salman Khan Receives New Threat? Video of Beefed-Up Security at Bollywood Superstar’s Galaxy Apartment in Bandra Surfaces Online – WATCH.

Salman Khan Breaks Silence on Receiving Death Threats

Despite the attack at his Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartment, last year, Salman Khan has not halted his work commitments. With enhanced security, the Bollywood superstar displayed immense courage and continued shooting for his reality show Bigg Boss 18 and Sikandar. During the film's promotions on Wednesday in Mumbai, Salman was questioned by the media on receiving threats, to which he replied, pointing upwards, "Bhagwan, Allah...sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai. Kabhi kabhi itne saare logon ko leke chalte hai, problem ho jaati hai." (It is up to God Almighty. One's lifespan is limited.)

Salman Khan at ‘Sikandar’ Promotional Event in Mumbai

He continued, "I'm not worried when I am with the press, but when I am without the press, that cramps my style. Now it's all about Galaxy (His home) to shoot and from shoot to Galaxy. Nothing else," said Salman, revealing his apprehensions as regards his safety. The year 2024 has been terrifying for the Bollywood superstar. After the shooting incident in April, the actor faced several death threats and the shocking murder of his close friend and NCP leader Baba Siddiqui. Following this, Salman was provided with a Y+ security by the Maharashtra government. Baba Siddique Shot Dead in Mumbai: 2 Arrested in Connection With NCP Leader’s Murder in Bandra; Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Promises Strict Action.

About ‘Sikandar’

Sikandar marks Salman Khan's first-ever collaboration with AR Murugadoss. The movie also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, Kishore and Ajini Dhawan in key roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie will be clashing with Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam action-thriller L2: Empuraan which released today (March 27).

