Jaipur, April 2: A bouncer viciously beat a man over an entry ticket worth Rs 20, causing him to lose eyesight in one eye, according to the police. In addition to receiving treatment at a hospital for the last three days, the victim also suffered major damage to his jaw. According to the man's family, he had set up a stand at the Sri Ganganagar trade fair in Rajasthan on Saturday night, March 30. When the victim tried to enter the fair, the bouncers allegedly asked him to buy an entry ticket.

The police claimed that despite his attempts to convince the bouncer that he wasn't a visitor, he was not believed. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Beaten to Death by Relatives Over Old Enmity in Baran District; Three Suspects Detained.

According to officials, the disagreement quickly turned violent, and the bouncer began beating the man mercilessly with an iron rod. After his family took Gulshan Wadhwa to a nearby hospital, the doctors determined that he needed to be admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) due to his condition.

The bouncer has been taken into the police custody. On the other hand, the family of Gulshan Wadhwa has claimed that further individuals participated in the assault and has asked the police to detain the other suspects. According to the police, a case has been filed in the matter, and an investigation is underway. Rajasthan Horror: Dalit Man Beaten to Death With Bricks, Eyes Smashed and Body Dragged Naked in Jhalawar; Case Registered.

Previously, an eight-year-old Dalit child in a village in Rajasthan's Alwar district was beaten up for reportedly touching a water bucket that was stored next to a handpump. The youngster, a class 4 student at the government school in the area, walked to the handpump inside the school grounds at around 9.30 am on Saturday, March 30, at the time of the incident. The complaint states that when the youngster touched a bucket of water being filled by an upper caste guy, the man attacked him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2024 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).