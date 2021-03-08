Jaipur, March 8: In a shocking incident, an accused police officer in Rajasthan was suspended for allegedly raping a complainant in Alwar. Reports inform that the accused was the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kherli police station. Along with the SHO, 18 other policemen along with the circle officer (CO) were also shunted for their alleged role in shielding the inspector for his heinous act. The process to terminate the accused will be started once the charge sheet is filed, officials said. The main accused was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman who came to the police station to file a harassment complaint against her husband.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Tejaswani Gautam, Alwar superintendent of police (SP) said that the SHO of Kherli police station Ram Sahay and accused SI Bharat Singh have been suspended. Moreover, the circle officer (CO) Ashok Chauhan has been put on APO (awaiting posting order) and 18 policemen of the station will be sent to police lines. As soon as the incident was reported, the police team began their investigation following which Singh was booked under section 376 (punishment for sexual assault) and 376(2)(a)(ii), (a police officer committing rape on the premises of any station house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Rajasthan Shocker: Two Cousins, Who Fell in Love With the Same Girl, Commit Suicide by Jumping Before Train in Bundi District.

In her complaint, the woman said that she went to the Kherli police station on March 2 to file a case against her husband. the SI identified as Bharat Singh lured her into a trap, offering help in the case. The SI allegedly took the victim to her quarter and sexually molested her. When the victim reached the police station to get information about the action in her case, the SI again attempted to molest her. The report informs that the matter came to light after the woman reported this to another officer at the police station.

