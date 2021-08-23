Karauli, August 23: Rajasthan police on Sunday arrested a woman for allegedly plotting her husband's murder. Three others were also held by the police. The body of the man was found at Aalampur Ki Ghati under the Sadar police station area of Karauli. The police also arrested three other people, including a male companion of the woman. The woman allegedly murdered her husband as she had an extra-marital affair.

The deceased was identified as Bhoora Mal. He went missing on August 14. His son called the police and told that his father had gone to Karauli on August 14 at 6 am and did not return home till evening. According to a report published in The Times of India, When Bhoora’s family did not find him till the morning of August 15, they lodged a missing complaint. Mysuru Shocker: On Direction of Lover, Woman Kills Husband by Mutilating His Testicles; Both Arrested.

The police then found the dead body of Bhoora on August 15. There were various injury marks on the body. The police had suspicion on Bhoora’s wife and interrogated her. During the interrogation, she confessed to her crime. “The woman confessed that the deceased Bhoora was alcoholic and used to beat her regularly. Surti added that she was in a relationship with a man identified as Janak with whom she conspired to kill her husband,” reported the media house quoting a senior police officer of Sadar police station area as saying. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Husband in Lucknow, Slits His Throat and Limbs With Blade Over Fight.

The other two accused have been identified as Dhani Singh and Hari Singh. Surti and Janak planned a contract killing of Bhoora in Rs 25000. As per the media report, Dhani and Heera brought Bhoora for a booze party in the evening on August 14. After Bhoora lost his senses under the influence of alcohol, he was beaten and strangulated to death. The police have arrested all the four accused on the charges of murder and have launched a further investigation into the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2021 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).