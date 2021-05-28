Lucknow, May 28: In a shocking incident, a woman killed her fourth husband and made up a story to mislead and confuse the cops. Reports inform that the incident was reported from Nagram, where the woman resided. The victim has been identified as Awdhesh of Gosainganj and was reportedly staying at his in-laws' house in Nagram. According to a report by TOI, the woman also tampered with the crime scene to escape the investigation.

In a bid to play safe, the woman named Gyanwati began shouting that someone had killed her husband on Wednesday morning. Awdhesh was her fourth husband. After the cops arrived at the spot, they saw Awdhesh lying dead in his undergarment. The victim’s body also had cuts and it was smeared with mud. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Gangraped by Two in Agra; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The suspicion on the woman became stronger after the victim’s father broke silence and told the Police that he suspected his son had been murdered by his daughter-in-law. DCP, South, Khyati Garg was quoted in the report saying that during investigation, the probe team found that Awdhesh’s clean shirt and trousers were hanging on a peg in the room.

The Police launched a probe into the incident. To mislead the police, the woman said Awdhesh had gone out and she was sleeping in the room and when she woke up, she found him lying dead. Later, when the police officers grilled her on how was mud smeared on his body, Gyanwati broke down on and confessed to have killed Awdhesh.

The accused informed the police that she was alone at home on Tuesday night as her children had gone to another village to attend a function. She said Awdhesh came home heavily drunk and started an argument with her. The DCP said when he asked for water, Gyanwati mixed pesticide in a glass of water and gave it to him, the DCP added. Soon after, Awdhesh felt dizzy and started accusing Gyanwati for her act.

Thinking that her crime would come to light, Gyanwati attacked him with a wooden plank. In order to hide the murder scene, she took off his clothes and slashed his throat and limbs with a blade, and then smeared wet mud on his body. The woman later went to sleep and began acting the next day claiming someone had killed her husband. Police arrested Gyanwati on Thursday and booked her for murder and tampering with evidence.

