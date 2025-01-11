The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is marking the completion of one year of its operations this year on January 22. Preparations are in full swing to celebrate the first anniversary of Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Although the Pran Pratishtha ceremony was held on January 22, 2024, the Ram Mandir anniversary is celebrated on January 11 every year to align with the Hindu calendar's auspicious date of its consecration ceremony. A video shared by ANI showed devotees chanting Ram Bhajans as they gathered in Ayodhya ahead of the first-anniversary celebration of Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Another video showed devotees arriving at Ayodhya Ram temple on the occasion of the first anniversary of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony. A few devotees were also seen taking a dip here in Prayagraj. "We are not feeling cold. Our enthusiasm and belief is way more than the cold we are experiencing," the devotees said. Ayodhya Gears Up for the First Anniversary of Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha.

Devotees Chant Ram Bhajans in Ayodhya

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Devotees chant Ram Bhajans as they gather in Ayodhya ahead of the first-anniversary celebration of Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/UMNQEfAhOJ — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025

Devotees Arrive at Ayodhya Ram Temple

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Devotees arrive at Ayodhya Ram temple on the occasion of the first anniversary of 'Pran Pratishtha' pic.twitter.com/G7fUpjpnaB — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025

'It Feels Great After Taking a Dip Here in Prayagraj'

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP: Devotees say "It feels great after taking a dip here in Prayagraj. We are not feeling cold. Our enthusiasm and belief is way more than the cold we are experiencing..." https://t.co/yCU4WgzQHJ pic.twitter.com/5q1QDE3N9Y — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025

