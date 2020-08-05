Ayodhya, August 5: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath on Wednesday presented an idol of Lord Ram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idol of Lord Ram was presented to PM Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Earlier in the day, the Prime attended the Bhumi Pujan of Ram Temple. Ram Mandir Will Be Modern Symbol of Our Culture And Nationalist Feelings, Says PM Narendra Modi After Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Mandir, PM Narendra Modi said the Ram Janmabhoomi had got freedom today, and the construction of the temple will boost the economy of Ayodhya. He stated that the Ram temple in Ayodhya would be a "modern symbol" of culture and nationalist feelings. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh Thank PM Narendra Modi for Fulfilling Devotees' Wishes by Laying Foundation Stone for Ram Temple.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth presented an idol of Lord Ram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of #RamMandir in Ayodhya, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/D5m0qBcAVz — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

After arriving in Ayodhya in the morning, PM Modi headed to Hanuman Garhi temple where he offered prayers. He then arrived at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex where he offered prayers to Ram Lalla Virajman. The Prime Minister also planted a "Parijat" sapling in the temple complex before proceeding for the "Bhumi Pujan" ceremony.

