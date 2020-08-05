New Delhi, August 5: BJP chief JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the wishes of devotees across the globe by laying the foundation stone for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. Nadda also said that with this PM Modi has completed the oath taken by BJP of getting the Ram Temple constructed a the site.

"On this historical, auspicious occasion, I thank PM Modi who fulfilled the wishes of the public and our oath of constructing the Ram Janmabhoomi temple by bhoomi pujan and laying the foundation stone. Jai Shri Ram," Nadda's tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read. Ram Mandir Will Be Modern Symbol of Our Culture And Nationalist Feelings, Says PM Narendra Modi After Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya.

इस ऐतिहासिक, मंगल अवसर पर मैं देश के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी का धन्यवाद करता हूं कि उन्होंने जन भावनाओं एवं श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर निर्माण के प्रति हमारे संकल्प को आज भूमि पूजन एवं शिलान्यास के माध्यम से साकार किया। जय श्री राम! — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 5, 2020

Further, Singh said, "Every Bharat-wasi had the dream of getting a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram constructed in Ayodhya in his heart. By doing bhoomi pujan today, PM Modi has fulfilled the oath of the nation which is connected to India's rich cultural traditions. Thanks to the PM for this.

यह क्षण हर भारतवासी के लिए अत्यंत भावुक और आल्हादित करने वाला पल है। मंदिर निर्माण का शुभारंभ हो इसके लिए रामभक्तों ने लम्बा संघर्ष किया है और यहाँ तक कि अपने प्राणों की आहुति भी दी है। यह दिन उन्हें भी स्मरण और नमन करने का दिन है। सभी रामभक्तों को आज के इस ऐतिहासिक दिन की बधाई। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 5, 2020

Nine bricks were laid down as part of the 'bhoomi pujan' at the site for Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya today. Earlier during the 'bhoomi pujan', performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a priest had explained the significance of the nine bricks which were to be laid down to mark the beginning of the construction process.

"Nine bricks are kept here... these were sent by devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989. There are 2,75,000 such bricks, out of which 100 bricks with 'Jai Shri Ram' engraving have been taken," the priest said. Soil from more than 2,000 pilgrimage sites and water from more than 100 sacred rivers were brought to be used for purification and other rituals during the 'bhoomi pujan' held today.

After laying the foundation stone for the Ram temple, PM Modi had termed the 'bhoomi pujan' event as an "emotional moment" for the entire country and added that "every heart is illuminated today". "Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country... A long wait ends today... A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been living under a tent for many years," said PM Modi at foundation stone-laying ceremony. PM Narendra Modi's Wisdom Paved Way for Peaceful Resolution of Ram Temple Issue, Says Yogi Adityanath.

"With the construction of this temple, not only history is being made, but is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone's efforts temple construction will be completed," he added. The Prime Minister also unveiled the plaque of the temple and a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.