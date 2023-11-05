Ayodhya , November 5: The rituals for the consecration ceremony of Ram temple here began on Sunday with 'akshat puja'.The 'akshat puja' is being performed at the 'Ram Darbar' or court of Lord Ram in the temple with the worship of about 100 quintals of whole grain rice mixed with turmeric and desi ghee, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said. Ram Mandir Inauguration: RSS, VHP Cadres To Reach Ayodhya on January 30 To Avoid Congestion

This 'pujit akshat' or worshipped rice will be distributed among 90 post holders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) who have gathered here from 45 organisational provinces of the country. Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya Will Be Start of ‘Ram Rajya’ in Country, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Ram Mandir Consecration Rituals Begin with 'Akshat Puja'

Jai Siya Ram 🙏 As one of the first rituals related to the pran-pratistha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, @ShriRamTeerth has organised ‘Akshat puja’ of 1,000kg of rice to be performed before the deity on Sunday. Shri Ram is Coming Soon🥳🎉🔥 pic.twitter.com/klbUCR0UQK — The Madhya Pradesh Index (@mp_index) November 5, 2023

These VHP members will then distribute the rice across the nation before January 22, the trust added.