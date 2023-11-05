Sukma, November 5: The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be the beginning of 'Ram Rajya' in the country, where there will be no discrimination on the basis of caste and religion, claimed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday. He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of 'Ram Rajya', a term generally used from ancient times to denote the highest level of benevolent governance, during his nine-and-half-year-old rule at the Centre through schemes related to housing for the poor, toilets, tap water and health insurance.

Addressing a rally in Konta in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, he also accused the ruling Congress under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of encouraging "love jihad" and religious conversions. Ram Mandir Construction in Ayodhya Being Fast-Tracked, Says Temple Trust.

"Construction of the Ram Temple will be completed in January in Ayodhya. People of Chhattisgarh should be more happy than UP with this as Chhattsigarh is the 'nanihal' (maternal place) of Lord Ram. (Completion of ) construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be the beginning of proclamation of Ram Rajya in the country," he said.

"Ram Rajya means a rule where there will be no discrimination on the basis of caste and religion. Benefits of schemes will reach everyone, including the poor, deprived and tribals. Everyone gets security, facilities and rights on resources. This is Ram Rajya," Adityanath asserted.

The Congress put up hurdles in the construction of the Ram Temple, the UP CM alleged. Targeting the Congress dispensation in the state, Adityanath said. "The government here is silent on activities like love jihad and religious conversion. It is encouraging such activities in every way. This is not a government but a problem." Ram Mandir Idol Consecration: PM Narendra Modi Invited by Temple Trust to Visit Ayodhya, Says 'I Feel Very Blessed' After Receiving Invitation (See Pic).

"The Congress has become a problem in itself. Get rid of this problem as soon as possible and support us in realising the dreams of Chhattisgarh," he urged the crowd. Love jihad is a term used by right wing activists to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to convert Hindu women by luring them into marriage. Adityanath also accused the Baghel government of indulging in scams in coal, liquor, mining and in recruitment carried out through the the Public Service Commission.

Konta is among the 20 seats that will go to polls in the first phase in Chhattisgarh on November 7. The BJP had pitted Soyam Muka against Congress MLA and minister Kawasi Lakhma. Campaigning for the first phase of polls will end at 5pm on Sunday. The second phase of polls for the 70 seats in the 90-member House will take place on November 17, while results will be declared on December 3.