New Delhi, March 17: Ram Swaroop Sharma, BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, was found hanging at his residence in Delhi. According to a tweet by ANI, Sharma died allegedly by suicide in the national capital. The incident came to light after the Police received a call from a staffer. According to details, by Delhi Police, the BJP leader was found hanging and the door was closed from inside.

According to a tweet by ANI, visuals from Gomti Apartments where he was found dead, surfaced. The body of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma was seen being brought out of his residence. MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur had also reached the spot. Dilip Gandhi Dies at 69, Former Union Minister and BJP Leader Had Tested Positive for COVID-19.

Here's the tweet by ANI:

Delhi: The body of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma being brought out of his residence. MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur reaches the spot. pic.twitter.com/Dsek4KrbVi — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

Sharma, who was born on June 10, 1958, was a leader from Jogindernagar region in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. He was a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and was an organising secretary of Mandi district BJP and later of the state BJP of HP. He had also served as a Vice Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2021 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).