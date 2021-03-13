Bengaluru, March 13: Tainted BJP leader, Ramesh Jarkiholi on Saturday lodged a complaint with Sadashivanagar police through one of his close aides and former MLA, M. V. Nagaraj, the police said. According to the police, Nagaraj arrived with a signed duly complaint copy from Ramesh Jarkiholi and submitted it to us.

"We are verifying the veracity of this complaint," the officer told IANS. According to the police, there is no mention of anyone's name; it just states that 'Fake CD' was released to defame him by 'unknown people'. Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi Caught On Tapes in Compromising Position With Woman, Has No Option but To Resign: BJP Sources.

The police added that the complaint also requests the police to 'investigate' thoroughly into the alleged episode. The complaint by Ramesh Jarkiholi assumes significance in the backdrop of Karnataka government forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Police Commissioner, (West) Soumendu Mukherjee two days ago.

The SIT was formed after a CD was released to news channels in which Ramesh Jarkiholi was seen in compromising position with a woman, which went viral and this cost him ministerial berth.

Ramesh is one among 17 legislators who defected from Congress and JD(S) parties which brought down the coalition government headed by H. D. Kumaraswamy in 2019 and paved the way for forming of BJP government headed by its leader B. S. Yediyurappa.

