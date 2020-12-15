New Delhi, December 15: UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced on Tuesday that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted India’s invitation to be the chief guest during Republic Day celebrations.

Soon after the announcement, Raab also said that the UK is keen on deepening economic ties with India. Republic Day 2021: Ayodhya's Ram Temple is Theme of Uttar Pradesh's R-Day Tableau.

Earlier, during the day External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Raab.

“We discussed challenges posed by terrorism and radicalism which are our shared concerns. We reviewed the situation in Afghanistan, developments in Gulf and Indo-Pacific region,” Jaishankar said soon after the meeting.